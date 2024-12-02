Swan Energy Limited (SEL), on Monday, announced the resumption of operations at Pipavav shipyard (formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited or RNEL) in Gujarat after it finished a refit of a fast patrol vessel belonging to the Indian Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard’s fast patrol vessel, Raj Ratan, is the first repair project, which began on September 4.

The project has been completed ahead of schedule, on November 30. The refit was executed in association with Sadhav Offshore Engineering Pvt. Ltd, an official release stated here.

The dry docking and refit of this ship marks a significant milestone in the revival of the Shipyard, after SEL took over its management control earlier this year through NCLT.

As part of the comprehensive refit of the ICG vessel, Swan’s shipyard provided end to end services, including berthing and dry docking, along with critical yard services essential for the vessel’s overhaul.

Swan’s Shipyard is also gearing up to commence its shipbuilding operations at the facility.

Vivek Merchant, Director of Swan’s Shipyard (RNEL), stated, “ Our vision is to establish our shipyard as a leading maritime hub for the manufacturing of defence and commercial ships, and for the heavy engineering sector, on a global scale.”

Swan’s Shipyard boasts the largest dry dock in India, and one of the largest in the world, measuring 662 meters by 65 meters, according to the release.

Also read: Foreign funds set sail for Indian shipyards

The dry dock is equipped with a 600-tonne SWL goliath crane. The shipyard also features modern fabrication, piping and painting facilities with a capacity of 12,000 tons per month.

Other facilities include a pre-erection berth that is 980 meters long and 40 meters wide for assembling mega blocks, a 350-meter-long, dual berthing quay for afloat fit-out and commissioning of ships.