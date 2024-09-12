Plane maker Embraer is seeking producers of components and parts in India as it looks to diversify its supply chain. The Brazilian plane maker produces both civil and military aircraft and sees India as a strategic market.

Currently there are 44 Embraer aircraft in India across airlines, charter companies and defence forces.

A high level delegation from Embraer is visiting India this week to seek suppliers in areas such as aerostructures, machining, sheet metal, composites, among others.

“India has a robust aviation and defence industry, and we see strong viability for manufacturers and systems developers in India to be key suppliers to Embraer,” said Roberto Chaves, Executive vice-president of global procurement and supply chain at Embraer. “We are driven by a common vision, which is to drive the aviation capabilities of Brazil and India to greater heights, and to deliver value to our customers around the world,” he added.

Regional airline Star Air operates eight Embraer aircraft including including E145 and E175 aircraft. The plane maker is pitching its E195-E2 aircraft to Indian carriers for regional and international routes.

“With a flying range of six hours and outstanding economics, coupled with a capacity of up to 146 passengers the E195-E2 is a particularly compelling platform to connect Tier II and Tier III cities in India as well as international destinations farther afield,” an Embraer spokesperson said.

