Plans for new airline: Ex-CEO of Jet Airways Vinay Dube meets MoCA officials

The ex-CEO of Jet Airways, Vinay Dube, who is in the midst of planning to launch a new airline with another former Jet Airways employee Pravin Iyer, met representatives of Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Wednesday.

However, the meeting’s agenda was not restricted to just the proposed new airline, but other issues, too, sources said.

Two sources confirmed that Dube met the representatives of the Ministry. However, a person close to the development said that Dube did meet the MoCA however, there was more to the meeting than just the airline.

“There are many independent reasons for him to meet the Ministry, besides the airline itself, however, the progress on the airline was one of the reasons for the meeting,” one of the sources said.

BusinessLine had reported quoting sources that the duo had a “premature, yet firm” plans to launch an airline. The sources had also added that the airline was likely to be a low-cost-carrier, and was likely to be launched by the end of FY22.