In view of the upcoming festival season, the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway has increased the price of platform ticket to ₹20 from the current ₹10 per person.

The fare has been revised to ensure the entry of only bona fide passengers and, thus, avoid overcrowding.

The new fare will be in force from October 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023 in eight major railway stations of the Chennai Division.

The eight railway stations are: Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Katpadi, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Avadi.

