Plaza Premium Group selects TCS to transform airport hospitality experience

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said global airport hospitality services provider Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has picked TCS to develop an end-to-end digital platform for improving customer experience and operational excellence at its 70 airport locations that serve 20 million passengers annually.
The long-term partnership will focus on reimagining the end-to-end airport travel experience across three core areas: customer experience, employee experience and operational excellence, TCS said in a statement.
TCS is creating a customized Passenger Services Technology Platform for PPG.
The new platform will simplify reservations for various services at PPG’s lounges and other hospitality outlets. It is also expected to improve sales and marketing, customer engagement, back-of-house command and control, manpower management, training, and the entire operation information management system, creating a 360-degree service delivery scope.
The platform will integrate into the larger B2B partner ecosystem enabling seamless product offerings, selection and service integration, enhancing the airport hospitality experience, and improvingbusiness growth.
Olivia Chang, Chief Information Officer, PPG, said: “In the new travel era where technology is core to the customer experience, we see the investment in building our own technology capability instrumental to address evolving customer expectation….”
“With the new platform developed by TCS, PPG is better enabled to deliver an outstanding customer experience, receive better business intelligence, and drive growth worldwide. We look forward to growing this partnership further globally,” said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific added.
