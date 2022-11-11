Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, flagged off the inaugural special service of Mysuru Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train from Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru.

The express train is South India’s first Vande Bharat Express and will run from Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru for six days.

Similarly, the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train is the first train to be taken up under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

Terminal 2 KIA

The PM would also inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, which is built with an investment of ₹5,000 crore. The new terminal has a built-up area is 2.55 lakh square meters expected to double the yearly passenger capacity to five-six crore passengers from the existing capacity 2.5 crore passengers.

As reported, at around noon, he will unveil a 108-foot bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, after which PM Modi will attend the 36 th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

Two day visit

PM Modi is on a two-day visit from November 11-12 to four states in the south: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana to launch projects worth over ₹25,000 crore, according to the PMO.

