In what seems to be an election time gift for Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una to New Delhi on October 13.

“Prime Minister will flag off Vande Bharat Express from Una Himachal railway station,” said an official statement on Wednesday. Running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, the Vande Bharat train, fourth to be introduced in the country, is an advanced version of the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching a higher speed in a shorter duration, it further said.

The train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel, it noted.

IIT, Bulk Drug Park in Una

The Prime Minister will visit Chamba and Una in Himachal Pradesh on October 13, where he will dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Una, the release said. “The park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract an investment of around ₹10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people,” it said.

After that, in a public function at Chamba, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two hydropower projects and launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadka Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh. The hydro power projects include the 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro-electric Project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro-electric Project. Both these projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually from which Himachal Pradesh is expected to get annual revenue of around ₹110 crore.