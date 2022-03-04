PM to inaugurate Pune Metro lines on Sunday

As BJP puts all efforts to control the power in urban civic bodies in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Pune Metro lines on Sunday.

The project, discussed and executed since 2006, is finally ready. PM Modi will take a ride on the Pune Metro from Garware Station to Vanaz to launch the operations and open the service for citizens.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MahaMetro) has received safety clearance from the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) for the 12 km route

MahaMetro plans to deploy five rakes on the Vanaz-Garware College and PCMC-Phugewadi stretches as these stretches are completed.

Municipal elections for Mumbai, Pune and other urban areas in Maharashtra are slated in the next few weeks. Mumbai is governed by Shiv Sena for the last 25 years, while Pune Municipal Corporation which was once dominated by Congress and Nationalist Congress Party is with the BJP for the last five years.

The BJP has planned a series of inaugurations of projects funded by the union government ahead of polls.