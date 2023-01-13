The inaugural Vande Bharat Express will be operated from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam on Jan 15.

The Train runs six days and provides fast connectivity between the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The inaugural Train service will be flagged-off by the Prime Minister of India. Narendra Modi via remote video link from Secunderabad Station.

The regular services of the train will start from January 16 for which bookings will resume from January 14. The Trian Number 20833 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will start at 05.45 hrs and reaches Secunderabad at 14.15 hrs.

The Train number 20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam will start from Secunderabad at 15.00 hrs and reaches Visakhapatnam at 23.30 hrs. In between, the train stops at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions.

The train consists of 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 1128 passengers.

``It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation. This train serves the needs of the public travelling on urgent needs like official tours, business purpose and short duration trips,’‘ the South Central Railway (SCR) said in a release.

The train is manufactured with pure indigenous technology equipped with modern features and enhanced comforts. The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with Reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in Executive class.

Emergency alarm button and emergency talk back units have been provided through which passengers can talk with crew in case of exigent situations. CCTV cameras are equipped in all coaches for safe and secure travel, the release added.

