Port levies on imported waste paper shipments crush recyclers

Despite tall claims by the Centre of waiving off all port charges and other levies due to the lockdown, about 35,000 containers of imported waste paper are held up in Inland Container Depots and Container Freight Stations across the country.
Small paper mills, which had imported the consignment, allege that Customs officials are not implementing the directive of the Government on waiver of port logistics charges during the lockdown period between March 22 to May 3.
The Indian Agro and Recycled Paper Mills Association (IARPMA) has said that small paper mills are incurring heavy loss as they are unable to commence operations despite the Government’s nod as raw materials are stuck at the ports.
The ICDs and CFSs are not honouring the Government’s directives and demanding unwarranted penalties of about ₹1,000 crore which are beyond the capacity of small paper mills, said the association, in a letter to the Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Finance and Shipping.
The non-availability of imported raw material is adding to the miseries of small-scale paper manufacturers who are required to comply with all the statutory liabilities, payment of salaries besides bearing other expenses such as power bills, sanitisation of plant and workers and putting up facilities for workers’ stay in the mill premises, said Pramod Aggarwal, President, IARPMA.
While expressing solidarity with the Government’s initiatives to fight Covid, he said small paper mills should not be unnecessarily harassed for complying with the lockdown norms.
The raw material is urgently required by the paper mills for manufacture of packaging materials for food, pharma and other essential products during the ongoing lockdown.
Removal of port charges is important to save the paper mills which are already in fragile financial condition due to the lockdown, the association said.
