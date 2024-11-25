Port and dock workers have threatened to go on an indefinite strike any time after mid-December in protest against the delay in implementing the statutory settlement regarding the revision of the wage structure.

The National Coordination Committee of the Major Port Workers Federation at its meeting held in Goa criticised the lukewarm attitude of the Indian Port Association (IPA) in implementing the wage settlement on September 27, 2024, signed between major port authorities and recognized federations of port and dock workers.

Pending action

CD Nandakumar of the Water Transport Workers Federation of India and PM Mohammed Haneef of All India Port and Dock Workers Federation said that even after a lapse of two months after signing the agreement, the IPA had not forwarded the settlement to all the port authorities for implementation as per the practice hitherto followed. A memorandum of understanding was reached between the management and federations on August 27, 2024, and the Shipping Minister himself approved the MoU. It was because of the intervention of the Minister that the unions decided to call off their indefinite strike in August, the leaders said.

The Goa meeting of the federations also decided to observe a protest day on December 5 and a mass demonstration before the administrative buildings of respective major ports demanding the implementation of settlements. The port pensioners who are also the beneficiary of the settlement will protest before all major port offices on December 10.

The Goa meeting was attended by representatives of six major port and dock workers federation.