The travel and tourism sector has bounced back from the Covid setback, as it is evident from the latest passenger movement data from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport — Ahmedabad, that reached at an all-time high level.

"With many days having passenger loads crossing 32,000, over 2 lakh passengers travelled from SVPI Airport last week, and the cargo movement through the dedicated cargo terminal crossed 200-tonnes in a single day which is an all-time high," said a statement from Adani Group-operated SVPI Airport.

ILBS system

SVPI airport's recent ILBS system upgrade helped handle more than 32,000 passenger loads daily throughout the festive week. All airline staff was given proper training to handle the new system and proper SOPs were put in place for smooth operations, the statement said.

The upgrade in the baggage handling system improved the capacity by 100 per cent.

The airport added 6 new check-in counters to enhance passenger experience and faster check-in process, it added.

Seamless travel

Apart from ensuring easy and seamless passenger travel, SVPI Airport also achieved a milestone by handling over 200 tonne of cargo.

Over the last year, a dedicated domestic and an international cargo terminal have come up at SVPI Airport. Bonded trucking, a new cargo service started recently, will also further boost the trade, the statement added.