Post privatisation, government can requisition SCI vessels during war or a national emergency: Shipping minister

Review | Amazon’s Echo Flex: Alexa is squeezed into a wall plug
What do you get when you take a wall plug and put it together with a tiny speaker? The Echo Flex, an ...
The government will retain the right to utilise the ships of a privatised Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in times of war or a national emergency, the Minister of State (independent charge) for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya, told Parliament on Thursday.
“The Government can requisition any Indian asset, including Indian ships, during a war or national emergency,” Mandaviya said in a written response to a question raised by Mimi Chakraborty (Trinamool Congress) and Shanmuga Sundaram K (DMK).
The two law makers sought to know “whether the Government has taken any steps to utilise the ships in a war or national emergency, after the sale of SCI”.
The Director-General of Shipping, Mandaviya said, has the “power to issue directions to ships registered under the Merchant Shipping Act or licensed under the Merchant Shipping Act in the public interest or in the interest of Indian shipping, to proceed for any particular purpose”.
The government has decided to sell its 63.75 per cent stake in SCI, India’s biggest ocean carrier by fleet size, to a private strategic buyer and the stake sale is in process, Mandaviya added.
The Mumbai-based fleet owner runs 60 ships that include crude oil tankers, very large crude carriers, petroleum product carriers, liquefied petroleum gas carriers, bulk carriers, container ships and off-shore support vessels. These ships have a combined gross tonnage (GT) of 3.02 million and account for a third of India’s shipping tonnage (capacity).
State-owned SCI was the only Indian shipping company to sail to Iran to lift crude oil during the Gulf war in the early 1990s, when other Indian private shipping companies shied away from venturing into the strife torn area.
Shipping industry experts said incorporating a clause that requires a privatised SCI to deploy ships at the disposal of the government during a war and national emergency, could depress bidder interest.
“Any investor will think twice if such a clause is written into the share sale and purchase agreement,” said Santhakumar Pai, Vice-President, Chartering and Business Development, at Dubai-based CPC Corporation Ltd.
“For a foreign investor, this clause could restrict the use of ships. Besides, assets are not effectively at the disposal of the owner. Typically, in shipping, owners place ships on charter wherein crew and technical management can be outsourced to third parties that are, for instance, based in Mumbai and controlled from Singapore,” Santhakumar added.
What do you get when you take a wall plug and put it together with a tiny speaker? The Echo Flex, an ...
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a ...
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...