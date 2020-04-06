Power demand in Maharashtra dropped by 3000 MW for 9 minutes

Tata Power said that the power demand in Maharashtra dropped by 3000 MW when lights were switched off across India.

The company said: “During the switching off the lights yesterday evening at 2100 hours, Mumbai demand had dropped by 480 MW and Maharashtra demand had dropped by nearly 3000 MW which were much higher than anticipated, Tata Power said in a statement . Tata Power Trombay thermal Generating units had dropped their generation to the technical minimum level and Tata Power Hydro Generating Stations at Khopoli, Bhivpuri and Bhira with a capacity of 447 MW was utilised. Tata Power ‘s power system engineers to meet such a large variation in demand and ensure uninterrupted supply to the consumers of Mumbai city.”

Variations were controlled between 49.75 Hz and 50.21 Hz. Trombay thermal units absorbed reactive power and all reactors were taken into service to maintain voltages within limits, Tata Power said.