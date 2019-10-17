Pressure mounts on cab aggregators to cap surge price

Pressure is mounting on cab aggregators from various quarters including RSS’ economic wing to keep their surge pricing in check.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the RSS' economic wing, had written to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari noting that consumers want to limit the extent of surge price to a maximum of 25 per cent over the base price.

The Minister’s office has forwarded the issue to the concerned Joint Secretary in the Ministry for consideration, it is understood.

Incidentally, Uber has agreed to keep its surge price in check in Delhi – limiting the surge to 1.5 times the base price -- during November 4 to November 15, when Delhi will implement the odd-even car scheme to lower the number of private vehicles out on roads and check pollution.