Logistics

Pressure mounts on cab aggregators to cap surge price

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 17, 2019 Published on October 17, 2019

Incidentally, Uber has agreed to keep its surge price in check in Delhi- Representative Image- istock/Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen

Uber has agreed to limit surge price in Delhi during odd-even duration

Pressure is mounting on cab aggregators from various quarters including RSS’ economic wing to keep their surge pricing in check.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the RSS' economic wing, had written to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari noting that consumers want to limit the extent of surge price to a maximum of 25 per cent over the base price.

The Minister’s office has forwarded the issue to the concerned Joint Secretary in the Ministry for consideration, it is understood.

Incidentally, Uber has agreed to keep its surge price in check in Delhi – limiting the surge to 1.5 times the base price -- during November 4 to November 15, when Delhi will implement the odd-even car scheme to lower the number of private vehicles out on roads and check pollution.

Published on October 17, 2019
Ola
Uber
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Centre may consider fixing minimum distance between two ports