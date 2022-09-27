Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat train on Sept 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the third Vande Bharat train during his two-day visit to Gujarat on September 29 and 30.

“On September 30, at around 10:30 am, Prime Minister will flag off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and travel on the train up to Kalupur Railway Station,” said an official statement on Tuesday.

The Vande Bharat Express is the country’s first indigenous semi high-speed train and offers a superior travelling experience. It is equipped with advanced safety features including the indigenously-developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH, reclining seats and 32 inch screens.

Two Vande Bharat trains run on the New Delhi Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi and the Delhi-Katra route. A The fourth Vande Bharat train is expected to operate in southern India later this year.

On the same day, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Phase 1 of the Ahmedabad Metro Project. This phase comprises the two lines totalling 32-km built at a cost of ₹12,900 crore.

One is the Thaltej-Vastral line, the East-West corridor with 17 stations including a a 6.6-km underground section with four stations. The 19-km North-South corridor connects Gyaspur to Motera Stadium with 15 stations. .

The Prime Minister will also declare the 36th National Games open at a ceremony organised at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on September 29.

On September 29, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth over ₹3,400 crore in Surat. He will then travel to Bhavnagar where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth over ₹5,200 crore.