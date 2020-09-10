PSA launches online payments solution for DPD customers at JNPT terminal

Samsung Galaxy M51 is for unstoppable users
Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT), the facility run by Singapore’s PSA International Pte Ltd at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai, has launched a digital online payments solution for Direct Port Delivery (DPD) customers with ODeX.
BMCT’s DPD customers will now be able to process their documentation and pay terminal handling charges on the ODeX platform from September 15, 2020, the terminal said in a statement.
A first for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port area, the online payments product is jointly developed by BMCT and ODeX to support digital India and ease of doing business initiatives. The solution allows BMCT’s growing number of DPD customers to take the documentation, payment and delivery process online via a one-stop portal.
The OdeX portal provides real time status updates, documentation uploading/amendment, e-payment and confirmation for delivery. With no requirement to maintain advance deposits, it also improves cash flow for the DPD customers.
DPD means import containers are delivered directly to pre-approved clients at the port itself instead of waiting in a CFS located outside for clearance, which reduces cargo dwell time and cost for shippers.
“A rapid and seamless flow of information between terminal and users is as important as the physical flow of containers through the terminal. This product gives our DPD customers a fast, efficient and secure payment and documentation system to take delivery of their goods as soon as possible. With ODeX’s extensive user base, it is well positioned for widespread adoption,” K Sivakumar, managing director of BMCT, said.
“Customers can now pay through a single click on ODeX – and the payment is confirmed in real time to BMCT. Thus, any payments delay in cargo release is completely eliminated. During the current pandemic, BMCT has been responsive to the needs of customers and we have gone live very quickly with this solution thereby becoming the first terminal to offer seamless ePayment solutions on ODeX to customers,” said Liji Nowal, managing director of ODeX.
