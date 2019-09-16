PSA’s Chennai box terminal sets new productivity record

Chennai International Terminals Pvt Ltd (CITPL) the facility run by Singapore’s PSA International Pte Ltd at Chennai Port, has set a new vessel productivity record of 171 moves per hour for South and East India.

The terminal, one of the two container terminals operating at Chennai Port, handled 3,023 moves in less than 19 hours on September 12, for the 4,252 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) vessel “Wan Hai 507”.

CITPL’s achievement surpassed the earlier South and East India record of 168 moves per hour, which was also set by CITPL in August 2016. CITPL started operations in 2009.

“CTPL has again raised the bar for terminal productivity in South and East India. Achieving a vessel rate of 171 moves per hour translates directly into cost savings for shipping lines and port users,” T Madhan Mohan, general manager, CITPL, said in a statement.

“We are also working closely alongside Chennai Port Trust to enhance the competitiveness of the Port. Recent reductions in vessel related charges, increases in free time for direct port deliveries (DPD) and direct port exports (DPE), streamlining of road access, cuts in short haul rail charges by Indian Railways and the development of an empty container depot inside the Port area are just some of the initiatives being taken by stakeholders towards this objective,” he added.

P Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, said: “CITPL’s progress is an integral part of Chennai Port’s offerings as part of our long-term commitment to the trade for sustainable operations.”