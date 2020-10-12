Pune Metro to start rolling in mid-2021

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The overall progress of the ₹11,400 crore Pune Metro project has reached 44 per cent and by mid-2021, the 13-km route consisting of two lines will be commercially operational, said Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro)
Maha-Metro is a 50:50 joint venture of the Government of India and Maharashtra State governemnt.
Dixit in a telephonic interaction with BusinessLine said that the starting station for the project is near Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the line will run for 7 km up to Dapodi. The work on this North-South corridor is about 75 per cent complete. Eventually, this line will connect up to the Swargate area of Pune city. About 6 km work on the second line from Vanaz up to Garware college is 65 per cent complete, the line will be extended up to Ramwadi area of the city. Vanaz-Ramwadi is on the East-West corridor, he said.
He said that at Swargate a multi-modal transportation hub will be created. It is a multi-tier hub with Metro line running underground and above will be separate tiers for local city buses, inter-State buses and taxis. Pedestrian traffic will be fully separated from all other modes with one dedicated tier, he said.
He said that the design of the multimodal transportation hub has been inspired by the Gare du Nord station in Paris and stations in Hong Kong. Above the transportation hub, there will be a multi-storey building for commercial use. The Maha-Metro is developing three more such hubs in Pune.
He added that initially, the passenger footfall will be five lakh per day, which may increase to 10 lakh. The Metro rail coaches will be fully made of Aluminum by a subsidiary of Titagarh Wagons Ltd.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
The December futures should break above ₹51,000 for the trend to turn bullish
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...