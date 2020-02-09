Pure EV launches electric scooter ‘EPluto 7G’

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Pure EV, a start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, on Sunday launched its High Speed Electric Scooter ‘EPluto 7G’ here.
V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO),and Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad,launched the vehicle at the institutes campus, a company release said.
“E-mobility is an upcoming sector and one of the most disruptive ones. We are not only looking at the vehicular aspect, but also the supply chain. The value addition being done is very high by the start-up and is highly commendable,” Saraswat said.
Being launched at anex-showroom price of ₹79,999,the vehicle offers affordability, long range, a top speed of 60 KMPH and battery warranty for 40,000 KM.
A unique point of this vehicle is that the battery and the vehicle have been designed and developed after factoring in Indian terrain and weather conditions, the release said.
The company has a manufacturing capacity of 2000 units per month at its facility co-located with the campus. It aims to deploy over 10,000 Electric Vehicles on the road during the current calendar year.
Pure EV has established a 40,000-square foot state-of- the-art facility, co-located with IIT Hyderabad, for cutting- edge Research and Developing and for large scale production of electric vehicles and electric batteries, the release said.
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...