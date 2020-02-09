Pure EV launches electric scooter ‘EPluto 7G’

Pure EV, a start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, on Sunday launched its High Speed Electric Scooter ‘EPluto 7G’ here.

V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO),and Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad,launched the vehicle at the institutes campus, a company release said.

“E-mobility is an upcoming sector and one of the most disruptive ones. We are not only looking at the vehicular aspect, but also the supply chain. The value addition being done is very high by the start-up and is highly commendable,” Saraswat said.

Being launched at anex-showroom price of ₹79,999,the vehicle offers affordability, long range, a top speed of 60 KMPH and battery warranty for 40,000 KM.

A unique point of this vehicle is that the battery and the vehicle have been designed and developed after factoring in Indian terrain and weather conditions, the release said.

The company has a manufacturing capacity of 2000 units per month at its facility co-located with the campus. It aims to deploy over 10,000 Electric Vehicles on the road during the current calendar year.

Pure EV has established a 40,000-square foot state-of- the-art facility, co-located with IIT Hyderabad, for cutting- edge Research and Developing and for large scale production of electric vehicles and electric batteries, the release said.