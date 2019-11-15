P&W trouble: IndiGo, GoAir get 12 more days to modify engines

IndiGo and GoAir have been given till November 24 to place modified engines on their Airbus A-320 New Engine Option (NEO) aircraft in place of the Pratt and Whitney engines that they were flying with. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had earlier asked the two operators to finish placing modified engines on the NEO aircraft in their fleets by November 12.

In a statement, the DGCA said that GoAir has so far placed modified engines on nine of its 13 aircraft while IndiGo has placed modified engines on 15 of its 23 aircraft.

“Needless to say it is below expectation. Nonetheless as the task is onerous and the availability of such engines is an issue, we have now asked them to complete the task in a slightly modified timeline by November 24,” the DGCA said in a statement.

The statement adds that in case of non-adherence to any of the timelines, the aircraft will be grounded.