Qantas grounds planes, CEO forgoes salary

PTI Sydney | Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 10, 2020

Qantas announced on Tuesday that it was grounding most of its Airbus A380 fleet and its CEO Aln Joyce would forgo his salary as the airline slashed international flights in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Australian flag carrier and its budget offshoot Jetstar will cut international flights by nearly 25 per cent for the next six months, with routes to Asia and the United States suffering the deepest cuts.

Qantas said it would ground eight of its 10 double-decker Airbus A380s currently in operation as the airline replaces the largest aircraft in its fleet with smaller planes and reduces the frequency of flights.

Australia’s highest-paid CEO, Joyce, will forgo his salary for the rest of the financial year.

