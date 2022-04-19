Qatar Airways, IndiGo reactivate code sharing agreement

IndiGo, the country’s largest airlines, on Tuesday announced the “reactivation of strategic cooperation” with Qatar Airways. This follows lifting of the suspension on international scheduled flights by the Indian government.

Qatar Airways currently operates 190 flights per week to and from 12 destinations in India that include Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

IndiGo, operates 154 flights per week between Doha and eight Indian cities that include Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

As part of this expanded code-share agreement, Qatar Airways will place its marketing code on IndiGo operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, starting from April 25, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, starting from May 9, it said in a statement.

“Both Qatar Airways and IndiGo flights are optimally connected to Qatar Airways’ hub, Hamad International Airport in Doha. This allows passengers to benefit from seamless and convenient connections to the airline’s entire route network, including North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia/Australia,” the statement further added.

Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme Privilege Club will also earn Avios on all code-share flights operated by IndiGo.