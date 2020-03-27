Qatar Airways to fly to Australia to help get people home

As India extends the ban on international commercial airlines operating to India till April 14 from the earlier deadline of March 29, Qatar Airways has announced it is expanding operations to Australia to help get people home.

From March 29, the airline is to add an extra 48,000 seats to the market to help stranded passengers get home.

Daily service to Brisbane, double daily service to Perth, a double daily service to Melbourne and a triple-daily service to Sydney have been announced.

In a statement, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: "We know there are many people who want to be with their families and loved ones during this difficult time. We are thankful to the Australian Government, airports, and staff for their support in helping us to add additional flights to get people home, and in particular, to bring flights to Brisbane."

The airline continues to operate around 150 daily flights to more than 70 cities worldwide. "Sometimes governments put in place restrictions that mean we simply cannot fly to a country. We are working closely with governments around the world, and wherever possible we will reinstate or add more flights," Baker said.

Across the world, 55 global airlines have completely stopped flying scheduled flights due to travel bans, restrictions and airspace closures.