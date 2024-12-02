India is likely to ink separate contracts for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine fighters, which would replace ageing Mig29Ks, and three additional submarines next month, Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi said on Monday.

The MoD had cleared in July 2023 a proposal for acquisition of Rafale Marine jets from Dassault Aviation of France through government-to-government route.

Subsequently in the trials, Rafales outperformed Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet to achieve requirements of the Indian Navy.

“Rafale Marine is at an advanced stage of negotiations and it is only one level short of taking it to the Cabinet Committee on Security. Since it is a government-to-government deal, it should not take much time,” Admiral Tripathi said at the annual press conference ahead of Navy Day on December 4.

Admiral Tripathi told reporters that the government has accorded approval for building two SSNs (nuclear-powered submarines) and that the plan is to have a total of six of them.

The first SSN, as per Navy Chief, should be ready by 2036-37 followed by the second in 2038-39.

“We expect that if not this month, then next month hopefully, both these (Scorpene submarine) and Rafale-M (project) should be signed,” he said.

The Admiral stated that the submarine building programme of 1999 has been tweaked.

India has been able to induct only five Scorpene submarines while the sixth is due for commissioning soon under Project 75 though the plan was to onboard 24 such boats by 2030.

The contract for six conventional submarines with the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system under Project 75(I) is yet to be awarded.

To boost the Naval power, Admiral Tripathi stated that overall 62 ships and one submarine are currently under construction within the country.

“We are aware of the surprising growth of the Pakistan Navy which aims to become a 50-ship Navy. They have chosen weapons over the welfare of their people,” Tripathi said. China has been helping Pakistan to ramp up its maritime capabilities. On that, the Navy Chief stated that it showed Beijing’s interest to make Pakistan militarily stronger.

“Many Pakistan Navy warships and submarines are being built with Chinese support showing that China is interested in making Pakistan’s Navy stronger,” he said.

“Their eight new submarines will have significant combat potential for the Pakistan Navy but we are fully aware of their capabilities. That is why we are tweaking our concepts to be able to tackle all threats from our neighbours,” he added.

