Global shipping line Maersk has said that rail operations from Ennore in North Chennai for Concor Bengaluru and Marigold CFS in Bengaluru will be affected from April 1 to 7 due to double siding work to be carried out by Indian Railways.

As a result, the CHX Maersk Varna shipping service export units will be moved by rail as the vessel cut-off is on April 1, and plans are to move the rake from Bengaluru on March 29 or 30.

Likewise, ME7 Maersk Kalmar export units will be moved by rail to Tondiarpet, and from there the line will ‘road bridge’ the same or will move these units from Bengaluru to Ennore by road directly depending on the volume and time.

All Marigold exports will be connected by road, said an advisory.

For imports

CHX & ME7 import units will be moved by road from Ennore to Tondiarpet after which the same will be moved to Bengaluru by rail. The line said that there could be some delays with the usual transit.

Marigold import unit’s CHX & ME7 will be kept in Ennore and will be moved on March 8 rake, if any priority unit can be moved by road, the advisory said.

