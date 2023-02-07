New Delhi, February 7

RaiTel Corporation is exploring expansion into international markets and is open for partnerships and joint ventures, Sanjai Kumar, its Chairman & Managing Director said.

A Mini Ratna under the Ministry of Railways, RailTel is an information and communications technology provider. It is one of the largest telecom infrastructure providers with a pan-India optical fibre network.

According to Kumar, the company has also identified “new areas of growth” that include cyber security services. Over 100 edge data centres are being set up across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Plans are afoot to set up more mobile towers and increase coverage of optical fibre network. Tower capex will be borne either by RailTel or its partner.

Apart from sectors like railways, coal, banking and urban development projects, the company is now trying to tap health and education; and would look at leveraging AI and IOT solutions, the CMD said.

“To expand our reach, we are exploring international markets in areas where RailTel has gained expertise. In this direction we’re working towards getting a partner and (open to) strategic joint ventures,” Kumar said during the post results analyst call.

“We are also under the process of identifying partners for entering into cyber security vertical (and) some people have already approached us,” he said.

The company saw turnover from its telecom business (primarily broadband services under Railwire) at ₹287 crore while project revenues stood at ₹167 crore. Out of the project revenues, contribution of non-Railway projects stood at over ₹150 crore.

“Significant projects for Railways are under-way and you can expect their contribution (to revenue) to be visible this quarter (Q4FY23) onwards,” Kumar said.

RailTel’s consolidated revenues were around ₹462 crore in Q3FY23, up 5 per cent y-o-y; while PAT dropped by nearly 50 per cent to ₹32 crore. The order-book is close to ₹5,000 crore.

Revision of Guidance

According to Kumar, there has been increased competition from private players which has now led to a revision of margins (EBITDA) in the 22–25 per cent levels for the telecom business. Previous guidance was 25-30 per cent.

In Q3FY23, there were some 15,000-odd addition of subscribers for Railwire over the 500,000-odd that were there for April – Sept period. “Addition was not that significant because of increased competition. We are reworking our strategy to see that most of the subscribers stick with us or we bring them back,” he said adding that RailTel has a strong presence in rural areas.

“At this point, we do not think that we can have 600,000 subscribers by FY23-end. But with the revised business strategy in-place, we expect this number in FY24,” he said.

Similarly in the projects business, RailTel will now look at “volume growth”. Execution has been slow mostly on account of semi-conductor and chipset shortages. Growth is expected to pick up in Q4 to over ₹400 crore (of revenue). Till Q3, the cumulative revenue in the segment was ₹400 crore.

“Ebitda in the segment increased from 4 per cent in the first six months to about 7 per cent in Q3. So going forward a 7-8 per cent margin is possible in the project vertical,”Kumar added.