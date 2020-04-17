Covid-19 lockdown: Railway ticket refund exclude convenience fee charged by IRCTC

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Mumbai, Apr 17
Refund of railway tickets booked for travel during the lockdown period from March 22 to May 3 would exclude a convenience fee ranging from ₹10 to ₹30 per passenger levied by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a top railway ministry official has said.
IRCTC - the on-line ticketing arm of Indian Railways - levies a convenience fee of ₹15 per passenger on a sleeper class ticket and ₹30 on AC ticket. The convenience fee is reduced to ₹10 for sleeper class and ₹20 for AC if the transaction is done through BHIM UPI aap. As much as 50 per cent of IRCTC ticket sales are transacted through the BHIM UPI aap.
Similarly, if somebody buys a ticket from a ticketing booth run by the Railways, he/she will pay ₹10-15 less on each booking, depending on the class.
The convenience fee collected for booking a ticket on the IRCTC website or app goes to IRCTC as the ticketing system is run by it, while the rail fare goes into the account of Indian Railways.
“IRCTC incurs a fixed expenditure of as much as ₹57 lakh per day for running the ticketing system,” the official said.
“The convenience fee is not part of rail fare. A convenience fee is for the service offered by IRCTC of booking a ticket on the web,” the official said. “That convenience has already been offered in booking a ticket and IRCTC has rendered its service. Since, Indian Railways could not offer the service of transporting a passenger from point A to B during the lockdown, it is giving full refund on the rail fare,” he said.
Between March 22 and April 14, ticket booking on IRCTC website/app was at 10 per cent of the regular booking volumes.
During normal times, IRCTC sells about six lakh tickets per day. But, during lockdown 1.0, it dwindled to 60,000-65,000 tickets per day.
“So, only 10 per cent of the normal bookings were transacted between March 22 and April 14, perhaps under the impression that train services will re-start from April 15, whatever be the reason, and services were rendered to the public by the IRCTC,” the official said.
At 60,000 tickets per day and taking sleeper class as the criteria, IRCTC collected at least ₹3.87 crore for the 43 days when the train services were totally shut.
Typically, while giving a refund, the Railways also deduct a certain amount as clerkage and other cancellation charges. But, in this case, it said, nothing will be deducted and full fare would be refunded.
The role of IRCTC is limited to giving a personal convenience to the public of buying a ticket on its website. “He/she will be able to buy a ticket from the convenience of his/her home instead of buying a ticket from a ticketing window/booth operated by the Railways. So, that service is already extended when the ticket is booked,” the official added.
