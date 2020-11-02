Railways achieves highest-ever automobile loading in October

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Railways achieved a highest-ever automobile loading in October 2020 at 320 rakes in that month, almost double the 162 rakes level in the same month last year, a top official said.
Also, the cumulative automotive loading this year is up 30.5 per cent at 1156 rakes over 886 rakes till October 2020, Railway Board Chairman & CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav said at a virtual press briefing.
It may be recalled that Railways overall Freight loading was up 15 per cent in October 2020 at 108.16 million tonnes. Even earnings wise, the revenues grew robust 9 per cent in October 2020 at ₹10,405 crore (₹9,536 crore).
Although Freight business performed well in October 2020 for Railways, the passenger train services, which has been suspended since March due to lockdown, is in deep trouble with earnings down 90 per cent so far this year at ₹3,322 crore.
Currently, Railways is operating 736 special trains besides running 200 services of Kolkata metro, 2,276 suburban services, 20 special clone trains and 436 festival special trains from October 20 to November 30.
Yadav said that the overall occupancy of the 736 special trains is 92 per cent.
As many as 327 out of the 736 special trains have passengers in the waiting list, reflecting the travel demand even during pandemic times.
Yadav also said that Railways is geared to begin suburban services in other cities (besides Mumbai) and discussions are underway with the West Bengal and Tamilnadu Governments on the modalities for the resumption of suburban services there.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...