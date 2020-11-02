Logistics

Railways achieves highest-ever automobile loading in October

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

According to Railways, it has arranged 320 rakes of automobile loading in October 2020, almost double the 162 rakes level in the same month last year.

Railways achieved a highest-ever automobile loading in October 2020 at 320 rakes in that month, almost double the 162 rakes level in the same month last year, a top official said.

Also, the cumulative automotive loading this year is up 30.5 per cent at 1156 rakes over 886 rakes till October 2020, Railway Board Chairman & CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav said at a virtual press briefing.

More
On fast track: Railways’ freight earnings, loading rise in October
 

It may be recalled that Railways overall Freight loading was up 15 per cent in October 2020 at 108.16 million tonnes. Even earnings wise, the revenues grew robust 9 per cent in October 2020 at ₹10,405 crore (₹9,536 crore).

Although Freight business performed well in October 2020 for Railways, the passenger train services, which has been suspended since March due to lockdown, is in deep trouble with earnings down 90 per cent so far this year at ₹3,322 crore.

Currently, Railways is operating 736 special trains besides running 200 services of Kolkata metro, 2,276 suburban services, 20 special clone trains and 436 festival special trains from October 20 to November 30.

More
How digitalisation is transforming the Indian Railways
 

Yadav said that the overall occupancy of the 736 special trains is 92 per cent.

As many as 327 out of the 736 special trains have passengers in the waiting list, reflecting the travel demand even during pandemic times.

Yadav also said that Railways is geared to begin suburban services in other cities (besides Mumbai) and discussions are underway with the West Bengal and Tamilnadu Governments on the modalities for the resumption of suburban services there.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 02, 2020
Automobiles
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.