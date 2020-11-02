Railways achieves highest-ever automobile loading in October

Railways achieved a highest-ever automobile loading in October 2020 at 320 rakes in that month, almost double the 162 rakes level in the same month last year, a top official said.

Also, the cumulative automotive loading this year is up 30.5 per cent at 1156 rakes over 886 rakes till October 2020, Railway Board Chairman & CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav said at a virtual press briefing.

It may be recalled that Railways overall Freight loading was up 15 per cent in October 2020 at 108.16 million tonnes. Even earnings wise, the revenues grew robust 9 per cent in October 2020 at ₹10,405 crore (₹9,536 crore).

Although Freight business performed well in October 2020 for Railways, the passenger train services, which has been suspended since March due to lockdown, is in deep trouble with earnings down 90 per cent so far this year at ₹3,322 crore.

Currently, Railways is operating 736 special trains besides running 200 services of Kolkata metro, 2,276 suburban services, 20 special clone trains and 436 festival special trains from October 20 to November 30.

Yadav said that the overall occupancy of the 736 special trains is 92 per cent.

As many as 327 out of the 736 special trains have passengers in the waiting list, reflecting the travel demand even during pandemic times.

Yadav also said that Railways is geared to begin suburban services in other cities (besides Mumbai) and discussions are underway with the West Bengal and Tamilnadu Governments on the modalities for the resumption of suburban services there.