Railways, BHEL tie up for solar power generation

In a first of its kind use of technology globally, Indian Railways will feed power generated from solar energy directly onto railways’ overhead traction.
The project commissioned by the Railways in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) involves adoption of innovative technology for converting Direct Current to single phase Alternating Current for feeding directly to Railway’s overhead traction system, said an official release.
The project is of 1.7 MWp (megawatt peak) at Bina (Madhya Pradesh) which shall be connected directly to Overhead Traction System. It has already been installed and is presently under extensive testing. It is likely to be commissioned within 15 days.
The solar power plant has been established near the Bina Traction Sub Station (TSS). It can produce approximately 25 lakh units of energy annually and will save around ₹1.37 crore for Railways every year.
The project was undertaken by BHEL under its CSR scheme. Despite the Covid-induced lockdown and consequent difficulties faced in the availability of material and manpower, IR and BHEL have finished this project in just eight months from the date of signing of the agreement on October 9, 2019.
