Railways clocks highest-ever freight loading of 119.79 mt in January

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Indian Railways has registered highest ever freight loading of 119.79 million tonnes (mt) in January. This reflects an 8.71 per cent growth over the same month last fiscal.
On a monthly basis, the previous best cargo loading was in March 2019 at 119.74 mt, said a release.
The Railways’ freight loading for the last few months has crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period, the release said. The cumulative freight loading is likely to surpass last year’s freight loading figures, it added.
Also read: Cargo by rail set for big leap
Per statistics in February, so far, the Railways’ loading was 30.54 million tonnes, which includes 13.61 million tonnes of coal, 4.15 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.04 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, 0.96 million tonnes of mineral oil and 1.97 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).
A number of concessions/ discounts are also being given to make Railways freight movement very attractive. The Railways has also used Covid-19 as an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.
Also, to attract new business and incentivise existing clients, the Ministry of Railways has held meetings with leader of iron and steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles and logistics service providers.
Also, business development units at the zonal and divisional levels and the near doubling of freight speed have contributed to sustainable growth momentum.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...