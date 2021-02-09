Railways clocks highest-ever freight loading of 119.79 mt in January

The Indian Railways has registered highest ever freight loading of 119.79 million tonnes (mt) in January. This reflects an 8.71 per cent growth over the same month last fiscal.

On a monthly basis, the previous best cargo loading was in March 2019 at 119.74 mt, said a release.

The Railways’ freight loading for the last few months has crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period, the release said. The cumulative freight loading is likely to surpass last year’s freight loading figures, it added.

Per statistics in February, so far, the Railways’ loading was 30.54 million tonnes, which includes 13.61 million tonnes of coal, 4.15 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.04 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, 0.96 million tonnes of mineral oil and 1.97 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

A number of concessions/ discounts are also being given to make Railways freight movement very attractive. The Railways has also used Covid-19 as an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.

Also, to attract new business and incentivise existing clients, the Ministry of Railways has held meetings with leader of iron and steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles and logistics service providers.

Also, business development units at the zonal and divisional levels and the near doubling of freight speed have contributed to sustainable growth momentum.