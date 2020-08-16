Railways generates over 5.5 lakh mandays of work under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan

The Indian Railways has generated more than 5.5 lakh mandays of work under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Till August 14, 2020, payment of ₹1,336.84 crore have been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented, and 11,296 workers have been engaged in this Abhiyaan, an official statement said.

The Ministry of Railways is monitoring the progress made in these projects and work opportunities generated for the migrant labours of these states under this scheme, the statement added.

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is being implemented in 116 districts in across six states. Around 165 Railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states worth ₹2,988 crores.

Railway works being executed under this scheme are related to construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, development & cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, repair and widening of existing railway embankments, plantation of trees at the extreme boundary of railway land and protection works of existing embankments.

It is estimated that ₹50,000 crores would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan over 125 days. It involves a focused implementation of 25 categories of works and activities in districts with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers.