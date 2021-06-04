Railways deliver over 24,840 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen

Oxygen Expresses run by the Railways have delivered over 10,000 metric tonnes of LMO to the southern states, with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka receiving more than 2,500 mt of Liquid Medical Oxygen each from these express trains.

Oxygen Expresses started deliveries 41 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra, with a load of 126 mt. The Indian Railways has since delivered more than 24,840 tonnes of LMO in more than 1,463 tankers across the country.

Some 359 Oxygen Expresses have brought relief to states across the country. The Indian Railways has tried to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

So far, 614 mt of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,797 mt in Uttar Pradesh, 656 mt in Madhya Pradesh, 5,826 mt in Delhi, 2,135 mt in Haryana, 98 mt in Rajasthan, 2,870 mt in Karnataka, 320 mt in Uttarakhand, 2,711 mt in Tamil Nadu, 2,528 mt in Andhra Pradesh, 225 mt in Punjab, 513 mt in Kerala, 2,184 mt in Telangana, 38 mt in Jharkhand and 320 mt in Assam.

The Oxygen Expresses have offloaded LMO in 39 cities/ towns in 15 states -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana, Tughlakabad, Delhi Cantt and Okhla in Delhi, Kota and Kanakpara in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Bhatinda and Phillaur in Punjab, Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The Oxygen Express Freight Trains have an average speed of above 55 in most cases over long distances to ensure that oxygen reaches in the fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to one minute for crew changes over different sections. Tracks are kept open to ensure that the Oxygen Express trains keeps zipping through.

More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.