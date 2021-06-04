Railways deliver over 24,840 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Oxygen Expresses run by the Railways have delivered over 10,000 metric tonnes of LMO to the southern states, with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka receiving more than 2,500 mt of Liquid Medical Oxygen each from these express trains.
Oxygen Expresses started deliveries 41 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra, with a load of 126 mt. The Indian Railways has since delivered more than 24,840 tonnes of LMO in more than 1,463 tankers across the country.
Some 359 Oxygen Expresses have brought relief to states across the country. The Indian Railways has tried to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.
So far, 614 mt of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,797 mt in Uttar Pradesh, 656 mt in Madhya Pradesh, 5,826 mt in Delhi, 2,135 mt in Haryana, 98 mt in Rajasthan, 2,870 mt in Karnataka, 320 mt in Uttarakhand, 2,711 mt in Tamil Nadu, 2,528 mt in Andhra Pradesh, 225 mt in Punjab, 513 mt in Kerala, 2,184 mt in Telangana, 38 mt in Jharkhand and 320 mt in Assam.
The Oxygen Expresses have offloaded LMO in 39 cities/ towns in 15 states -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana, Tughlakabad, Delhi Cantt and Okhla in Delhi, Kota and Kanakpara in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Bhatinda and Phillaur in Punjab, Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand.
The Oxygen Express Freight Trains have an average speed of above 55 in most cases over long distances to ensure that oxygen reaches in the fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to one minute for crew changes over different sections. Tracks are kept open to ensure that the Oxygen Express trains keeps zipping through.
More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...