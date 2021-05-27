Railways delivered a record high of 1,195 MT oxygen on May 26

Continuing its journey of bringing relief by carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states across the country, Indian Railways has delivered more than 18,980 metric tonne (MT) so far in more than 1,141 tankers to various States, informed an official statement.

This highest Oxygen delivery was on a day when the Eastern region -- which houses maximum oxygen loading points -- had started braving Cyclone YAAS.

Incidentally, ahead of the cyclone, receiving States stocked up oxygen to the extent possible and Indian Railways had also took alternate routes to escape the cyclone.

Oxygen Express trains

Some 284 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States, a statement said on Thursday.

“Oxygen Express trains delivered their highest single day load of 1,195 MT Oxygen relief on Wednesday surpassing its previous high of 1,142 delivered on May 23, 2021. Offloading of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in Delhi crossed 5,000 MT. Amongst the Southern States, delivery of LMO to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana crossed 1,000 MT each. Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 33 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT,” said a release.

Oxygen Express loaded at Rourkela (Odisha) for Madukkarai (Coimbatore, TamilNadu) with six tankers carrying 89.28 MT of LMO arrived at the destination at 13:57 hours of May 27, 2021, taking the total oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu to 1,482.99 Metric Tonne.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Express reached out to 15 states -- Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

Earlier this day, 614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,731 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5,077 MT in Delhi, 1,967 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 1,653 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 1,550 MT in Tamil Nadu, 1,190 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 380 MT in Kerala, 1312 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 160 MT in Assam.

Indian Railways has mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO.

Oxygen pick up

Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places such as Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

The average speed of these critical freight trains is way above 55 kmph in most cases over long distances. Operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in fastest possible time frame.

Technical stoppages have been reduced to one minute for crew changes over different sections. Tracks are kept open and high alertness is maintained to ensure that Oxygen Express keeps zipping through. All this is done in a manner that speed of other Freight Operations doesn't get reduced as well.