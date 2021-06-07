Railways delivers nearly 27,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen across country

Indian Railways’ Oxygen Expresses have delivered nearly 27,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to various States.

So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 26,891 tonnes of LMO in more than 1,567 tankers, stated an official statement. Of this, more than 3,500 tonne was offloaded in Tamil Nadu 3,200 tonnes in Karnataka and 2,800 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh.

It may be noted that 383 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States. Till Monday evening, five loaded Oxygen Expresses were on run with more than 353 tonnes of LMO in 19 tankers, it added.

Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 44 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 tonnes. Since then the special trains have reached out to 15 States namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam, supplying much needed oxygen to hospitals treating Covid patients. Till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities or towns, it said.

Indian Railways has mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO.

Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to various Statesinvolving complex operational route planning scenarios.