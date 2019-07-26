Railways earned ₹ 140 cr from platform tickets sale in FY19

The Indian Railways has earned almost ₹140 crore from the sale of platform tickets in the year 2018-19, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Friday. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal said the railways earned ₹230.47 crore from advertisements and shops, including those on platforms, and ₹139.20 crore from sale of platform tickets in the year 2018-19.

“As per the extant policy, contracts for shops and advertisements are awarded after open competitive bidding. Therefore, it is not correct to say that specific rates are finalised for such contracts.

“The rates are outcome of the competition during the bid. However, in order to ensure minimum revenue, the bidding is done after finalising minimum licence fee and the quotes are to be submitted above the same,” Goyal said.