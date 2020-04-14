Logistics

Railways extends suspension of passenger services till May 3

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 14, 2020 Published on April 14, 2020

The Indian Railways has extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3, senior officials said on Tuesday.

They said the decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. “We have taken the decision keeping in view the extended lockdown period. More updates will be available shortly,” the official said.

Earlier, all passenger services were cancelled till April 14 midnight.

