Indian Railways is working on a set of cargo liners — a first in the country — that would be based on the belly freight concept. These double-decker trains will have seats for passengers in an executive upper deck; while there will be a cargo storage capacities in the lower deck. Work on getting the first few trains ready for trials is already underway, sources said.

Also under construction are new freight wagon prototypes — tentatively called Vande Cargo — that include higher loading capacities, better speed of up to 160 kmph and improved designs for better and faster cargo movement. Most of these new freighters will be built on the Vande Bharat platform, and will also have the option of being customised as per client requirements, senior officials told businessline.

Also read: Railways plans to go nuclear as part of its green drive

One of the officials said the cargo liners were designed by Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala some time back and were awaiting clearances. However, with the designs having been approved, work has begun towards creating the prototypes for trial runs following which two trains of 16-20 coaches could be rolled out in select routes, as per initial plans.

These cargo liners will have a 46-seat capacity in the upper deck. It will also accommodate pantry cars and comes with facilities such as smoke detection and video surveillance systems, among others. The lower deck will be for cargo loading with a capacity of up to 6 tonnes (cargo mass) and a volume of 47 cubic metres (cargo volume).

The price of a cargo liner coach is expected be around ₹5 crore.

Multiple designs mooted

Incidentally, the RCF Kapurthala had conceptualised various combinations of these double-decker trains that included greater seating capacities and different cargo categories. Apparently the 46 pax – 6 tonne / 47 cubic metres design was approved, another official said. Amongst the other designs that were presented included trains with racked space for parcels, a pax – container loading combo and so on.

Vande Bharat Type Freight Trains

On an average, the Railways in planning to add at least 20,000 wagons (freighters) every year, with its current wagon holding capacity being pegged at 3,97,000 for FY24. In FY24, it added over 37,600 wagons.

Railways is also experimenting with high-speed freight trains on the lines of Vande Bharat. These new generation EMUs will have 16 coaches, Vande Bharat bogies of 17 tonne axle, 1800 mm sliding doors, locking arrangement for holding containers, among others. “All 16 coaches are in the manufacturing stage, while interior panelling and electrical work are under-progress. Roller beds (for easy loading) has been provided on 12/16 coaches,” the official said.

Cargo traffic for the Railways grew by 5 per cent y-o-y in FY24 to 1,591 million tonnes (mt), with the national transporter accounting for 28 per cent of the total cargo volumes generated in the country.

According to the official, faster deliveries and low carbon emissions are being pitched as the key benefits of these new freighters.