Railways freight loading sees 8.54 per cent growth in December 2020

Indian Railways loaded 118.13 million tonnes (mt) of cargo in December 2020, which is 8.54 per cent higher compared to last year’s loading for the same period (108.84 mt), said an official release.

In December 2020, the Railways loading was 118.13 mt, which includes 50.67 mt of coal, 15.31 mt of iron ore, 6.13 mt of foodgrains, 5.23 mt of fertilizers, 4.3 mt of mineral oil and 7.46 mt of cement (excluding clinker).

During the time, Indian Railways earned Rs. 11788.11 crore from freight loading which is also Rs. 757.74 crore (6.8 per cent) higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period.

The release added improvements in freight movements will be institutionalised and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table, it added.

Covid-19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all round efficiency and performance.

