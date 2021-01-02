Railways freight loading sees 8.54 per cent growth in December 2020

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Indian Railways loaded 118.13 million tonnes (mt) of cargo in December 2020, which is 8.54 per cent higher compared to last year’s loading for the same period (108.84 mt), said an official release.
In December 2020, the Railways loading was 118.13 mt, which includes 50.67 mt of coal, 15.31 mt of iron ore, 6.13 mt of foodgrains, 5.23 mt of fertilizers, 4.3 mt of mineral oil and 7.46 mt of cement (excluding clinker).
During the time, Indian Railways earned Rs. 11788.11 crore from freight loading which is also Rs. 757.74 crore (6.8 per cent) higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period.
The release added improvements in freight movements will be institutionalised and incorporated in the upcoming zero based time table, it added.
Covid-19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all round efficiency and performance.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
A food blogger looks back at a pandemic year and how her kitchen turned into a gateway to faraway lands
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...