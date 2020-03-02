Railways’ FY19 social service obligation estimated to top ₹50,000 crore

With the social service obligation of Indian Railways estimated to top ₹50,000 crore in fiscal year 2019, the Railway Ministry — the only Ministry of the Central government that meets its pension expenditure on retired employees — is finding it difficult to meet the pension outgo from receipts.

The Ministry has conveyed this to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways, which has called for “due attention” on the issue.

“...the Committee finds that Railways is the only department of the Government of India which meets the pension expenditure of its retirees from own receipts while in respect of all other Departments, the share is met by the Ministry of Finance,” the Panel has stated.

Moreover, the New Pension Scheme (NPS), implemented in 2004 and intended to reduce the pension bill of the government, will start giving results only around the year 2034-35. “The Ministry....submitted that it is increasingly becoming difficult to bear the pension expenditure from Railway revenues, more so, when the Social Service Obligations have crossed ₹50,000 crore in 2018-19,” it added.

The Ministry’s constraints in this regard merit due attention, the Committee said. The panel said it was concerned to note the losses incurred by the Railways in passenger services purportedly due to social service obligations (which include pricing tickets at fares lower than costs), providing passenger concessions, and so on.

The Committee, which noted “the challenge of railways with regards to its fares” also said that the Railways should only increase its fares to a certain limit given competition from other modes.

The predicament of the Railways is that the profits earned from the freight business are utilised to compensate for the losses incurred on passenger and other coaching services, thereby adversely affecting both the freight and passenger business, it said. It becomes imperative that both freight and passenger fares are rationalised prudently, the panel added.

Since the demand for transport is elastic in a competitive market, the Committee wants the Railways to be mindful of the fact that any increase in fares should be limited, depending on the competition from other transport modes.

The Committee’s report also called for a thorough and comprehensive review of the passenger tariff system, including the Railways’ Social Service obligations, to put in place more prudent and robust measures to arrest the consistent decline in Gross Traffic Receipts.