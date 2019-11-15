Logistics

Railways hikes charges for meal, tea on Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

The Railway Board has decided to hike prices of meals on board Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, resulting in slight increase in their fares, according to a government order.

According to the new order, in first class AC, tea will cost ₹35, up by ₹6, breakfast ₹140, up by ₹7, lunch and dinner ₹245, up by ₹15.

In second class AC, third class AC and chair car, tea to cost ₹20, up by ₹5, breakfast ₹105, up by ₹8, lunch and dinner ₹185, up by ₹10.

It has also been decided that snacks with regional flavour will be introduced, the order said.

 

