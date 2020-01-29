Logistics

Railways identifies 6 more routes for high speed corridors

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

The detailed project report on three sections to be be completed within a year.

The Railways has identified six sections for high speed and semi-high speed rail corridors, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Wednesday, stating the detailed project report on three sections will be completed within a year.

In a briefing ahead of the Union Budget, Yadav said the six corridors include the Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi and the Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad sections.

Other corridors are: Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore, Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar.

