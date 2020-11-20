Railways losses ₹2,220 crore due to Punjab farmers protest

Indian Railways has lost revenue of ₹2,220 crore due to Kisan protest against farm bills that have been going on in Punjab since September 24.

According to official data, the Northern Railways is bearing the major brunt of losses.

For 55 days now, Punjab, parts of Himachal Pradesh; Jammu; and Kashmir have been disconnected through the rail route.

Food-to-fertiliser-to-power has already been impacted in the state due to the protest.

More Railways losing earnings as freight operations suspended in Punjab

Till November 19, almost 3,850 freight trains could not be loaded, and 2,352 passenger trains had to be cancelled or diverted.

According to railways, 230 freight rakes heading to Punjab and up north are stabled along the railway tracks leading to potential network congestion. The stranded rakes parked midway comprise 102 container, steel and other commodity rakes (set of trains), 78 coal rakes, 34 fertiliser rakes, eight petroleum product rakes and eight cement trains.

Moreover, within Punjab, 96 train engines and 33 rakes are stuck.

Railway officials have been in talks with Punjab for restarting both passenger and freight trains.