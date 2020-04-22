Logistics

Railways offers incentives to freight customers

Updated on April 22, 2020

Considering the pandemic Covid-19, Indian Railways has further announced a slew of incentives for freight customers.

The incentives will make customers register their demands for goods electronically instead of going to goods-shed physically, thus making it a convenient, speedier and transparent process.

These incentives are expected to boost the economy by aiding the country’s export, said a press statement from the Railways.

Also, several additional charges will not be levied effectively permitting stationing of cargo for longer duration without paying penalties. Smaller size trains can be moved for longer distances.

Indian Railways
