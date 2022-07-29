Railways mulls resumption of all passenger trains discontinued during pandemic

The Railway Ministry is looking to restart services of all trains that had been discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to sources, all passenger trains that had been discontinued will be restarted soon.

To contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways had discontinued all regular passenger trains from March 23, 2020.

“Since November 2021, Mail and Express trains are being operated with regular number and as per rationalised time table,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed Lok Sabha recently.

As on July 20, 2022, on a daily average basis, 9,823 trains, which include 1,882 Mail and Express trains, 5,651 Suburban trains and 2,290 passenger trains were operated, he had said on July 27 in response to an unstarred question.

“Besides, passenger train services are being restored in a phased manner, subject to operational feasibility and commercial justification,” he had further said.