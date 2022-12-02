New Delhi, December 2 The Indian Railways passenger revenue for the April to November period was up 76 per cent year-on-year at ₹43,324 crore. The revenue in the year-ago-period was ₹24,631 crore.

Reserved passenger segment

In the reserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the eight-month-period was 53.65 crore, up 10 per cent y-o-y. Revenue generated stood at ₹34,303 crore, up 50 per cent; as compared to ₹22,904 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In the unreserved passenger segment, revenue reported was ₹9,021 crore; up 422 per cent. The comparative number last fiscal was ₹1,728 crore. Passengers booked during April - November period was 352.73 crore, up 155 per cent, the Railways said in a statement.

Freight loading

Freight loading for first eight months of this financial year was 978.72 MT; up 8 per cent y-o-y; while earnings were ₹105,905 crore, up 16 per cent y-o-y. Freight loading in the comparative period last fiscal was 903.16 mt; and earnings stood at ₹91,127 core, respectively.

In November, originating freight loading was 123.9 mt, up 5 per cent, y-o-y; while freight revenue during the month was ₹13,560 crore, up 11 per cent.

“Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business and improve service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams,” the statement said.

