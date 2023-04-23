Indian Railways registered 144 million tonnes of cement and clinker loading during FY23.

The South Central Railways, one of the leading zones in the transportation of cement by Railways, achieved 34.499 MTs of cement loading in 2022-23.

Incidentally, the last year’s cement loading of SCR is also the best-ever originating loading achieved by the zone in cement and clinker.

Indian Railways, including SCR, have been implementing various tariff and non-tariff measures in the recent past to improve the cement transportation by Railways.

This was disclosed at a national level meeting organised by the Railways with the Cement Manufacturers Association and other stakeholders here.

Business Development Units have been formed at both the zonal and divisional levels to not only strengthen existing traffic but also open loading points.

The senior officers from Railway Board and the South Central Railways assured cooperation for the growing cement sector and also outlined various infrastructural projects in the offing and measures taken to help the cement sector.

