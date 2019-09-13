Logistics

Railways removes flexi-fare scheme from Humsafar trains

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

Humsafar trains currently have only AC 3-tier classes. File Photo   -  The Hindu

To introduce sleeper class coaches

In a big relief to passengers, railways has removed the flexi-fare scheme from its premium Humsafar trains and has also decided to introduce sleeper class coaches, a senior official said on Friday.

The relief will be applicable to 35 pairs of Humsafar trains, which currently have only AC 3-tier classes, the official said. The tatkal ticket fares of the Humsafar trains have also been decreased. They will now cost 1.3 times of the base fare, instead of 1.5 times, the official said.

