Indian Railways reported a 92 per cent year on year increase in its revenue earnings in the passenger segment.

The total approximate earnings of Indian Railways on originating basis between April 1 and October 8, 2022, grew by 92 per cent year on year to ₹33,476 crore from ₹17,394 crore a year ago, the Railway Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In reserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked between April 1 and October 8, 2022, increased by 24 per cent to 42.89 crore as compared to 34.56 crore a year ago. The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period under review shot up by 65 per cent year on year to ₹26,961 crore from ₹16,307 crore a year ago.

In the unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period rose by 197 per cent to 268.56 crore as compared to 90.57 crore a year ago. The revenue generated from the segment between April 1 and October 8, 2022, also soared by 500 per cent to ₹6,515 crore as compared to ₹1,086 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.