The Indian Railways has revised upwards the ex-gratia payments due in case of death or injuries during train travel. The revision is around 10 times of the existing rates.

As per a statement issued by the Ministry, ex-gratia in case of death due to train accident will be ₹500,000, against the previous ₹50,000; while for grievous injuries the payment is ₹250,000. Amount of ex-gratia for simple injury is now ₹50,000.

Ex-gratia amount for other incidents like untowards ones leading to death or injuries; accidents at manned level crossings leading to death or grievous injury, have also been revised.

Immediate relief

The statement adds that a maximum amount of up to ₹50,000 will paid in cash as an immediate relief for taking care of initial expenses.

Remaining amount to be paid by Account Payee Cheque / RTGS / NEFT / any other online payment mode.

“No ex-gratia relief would be admissible to road users in case of accident at Unmanned Level Crossing, trespassers, persons electrocuted by OHE (Over Head Equipment),” the statement added.

Railway servants

Ex-gratia payments should also be made to railway servants killed or injured by a moving train while performing their duty, for example, gang man working on track run over accidentally by a moving train.

Payments should be sanctioned/arranged preferably on the spot by a Senior Scale Officer nominated by the General Manager after making such enquiries as, can be reasonably made on the spot, it further added.